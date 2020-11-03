How About A Fall Flooring Makeover?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you know something about your home needs an update, but you can’t quite put your finger on it, it might be because you’re supposed to put your feet on it! Once you decide to change your flooring, Kristie Prince Hale explains why 50 Floor is the right company to tackle the job.

50 Floor With Kristie Prince Hale

November Special – 60% off

Call (877) 50 Floor… That’s (877) 503-5667

50Floor.Com

Save $100 If You Call Now And Use The Promo Code “Hampton Roads Show”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 50 Floor

More From HRS!