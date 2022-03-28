PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to see some of the hottest rides in Hampton Roads at the Hot Rod Spectacular Judged Motor Show!

The event is free and open to the public, but you can purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win prizes

like tickets to a NASCAR race, gift cards, and more all while giving back to an organization that provides FREE mental health services to veterans and family members.



I caught up with Trails of Purpose President, Kayla Arestivo for more information in today’s Community Connection.

Hot Rod Spectacular Judged Motor Show

Saturday, April 9

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1116 Hillwell Rd in Chesapeake

Registration fee IS $20

Raffle tickets & food tickets $20