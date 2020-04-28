Hospital Heroes Receive Food From Paradise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Even though Baxter Simmons is not operating his restaurants, the catering kitchen at Paradise Ocean Club has prepared thousands of meals that are being delivered to hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Today Baxter joined us to talk about why he decided to use his gear for good.

Paradise Ocean Club’s Feed the Frontline: serving hot meals to hospitals and healthcare workers.
Visit GoFundMe and search “Feed Hospital Heroes.”

