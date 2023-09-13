PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When a loved one is diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, it can be difficult to talk about end-of-life choices. Hospice family care services are designed to make the process easier by providing family members with knowledge and guidance about end-of-life care. Tiara Howard and Kay Hall from Promedica and Heartland Hospice joined us with some helpful hospice advice.

Promedica and Heartland Hospice

They will be hosting the memorial service to remember friends and loved ones served by ProMedica Heartland Hospice.

Thursday, Sept. 14 at Altmeyer Funeral Home in Virginia Beach.

For more information on the event or the services they provide give them a call at 757-490-9323 or visit promedicahospice.org/virginiabeach

