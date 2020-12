PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Horton Wreath Society will place nearly 11,000 live wreaths at each marker out at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk.

Find out more and how you can help or donate from HRS President Michael Yarbrough, in this week’s Community Connection.

To donate or volunteer go to hortonwreathsociety.org

