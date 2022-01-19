PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Health Outreach Partnership of EVMS Students (HOPES) is the only free clinic in Norfolk. Kaitlin Hardy, a clinical coordinator and HOPES intern, joined HRS to share their mission.

HOPES Free Clinic is open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Their clinics are located in the Norfolk Department of Public Health Building on Southampton Boulevard.

For more information on using their services or to volunteer with the HOPES Free Clinic, call 757-446-0366 or visit their website.

