Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Social media provides the perfect platform to raise funds and awareness about homelessness, and the efforts in our community working to get men women and children into stable housing.

HOPE FOUNDATION

World Homeless Day Telethon

tomorrow – Noon to 2 pm – Facebook live @HopeFoundationNorfolk

You can also help by donating at HOPEFDN.org or call (757) 241-6900