PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Making sure incarcerated inmates aren’t forgotten and welcoming them back to society with support and open arms. That’s the goal of Hope Beyond Bars. They’re hosting a conference to help people who are out of prison — stay out of prison, and become successful in their own right. It’s happening Oct. 27 and 28 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. For more information, visit HopeBeyondBars.net.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.