PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The coronavirus pandemic put the breaks on many great moments for the class of 2020, but you can still honor them. Dale Blankenship from Maaco of Hampton Roads joined The Hampton Roads Show with the details. Visit WAVY.com to upload your senior’s photo to our Celebrate the Class of 2020 gallery!
Maaco Collison Repair and Auto Painting Center
827 W Pembroke Ave
Hampton
(757) 723-0765
Maaco.com
Facebook – search Maaco Hampton, VA
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Maaco Collison Repair and Auto Painting Center.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Today’s Takeout: Hunger Has Met Its ‘Matchsticks’
- Career Engineer: Job Seekers Must Master The On-Line Interview
- Military Minute: Welcome Back USNS Comfort
- Honoring the Class of 2020 With Maaco Collison Repair and Auto Painting Center
- Supply and Demand for our Local Foodbanks