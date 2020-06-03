Honoring the Class of 2020

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is graduation season, but fall is already on the minds of many high school grads looking to enter college. And while the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact even the best-laid plans, there are some options to consider right now. Jeff Thorud from Bryant & Stratton College joined us with a look at some of the choices for the class of 2020.

Bryant & Stratton College
Fall 2020 semester begins September 9
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
To register call (866) 873-6936
bryantstratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

