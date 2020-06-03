Honoring the Class of 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is graduation season, but fall is already on the minds of many high school grads looking to enter college. And while the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact even the best-laid plans, there are some options to consider right now. Jeff Thorud from Bryant & Stratton College joined us with a look at some of the choices for the class of 2020.
Bryant & Stratton College
Fall 2020 semester begins September 9
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
To register call (866) 873-6936
bryantstratton.edu
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Public hearing on Norfolk’s Confederate monument set for July 7, statue could be moved as soon as August
- Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico
- Congresswoman Luria urges IRS to process tax refunds alongside COVID-19 relief checks
- White Teeth is Just a Power Swab Away!