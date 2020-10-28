Honoring First Responders

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - If you have some serious cupcake skills, you can put them to work for a great cause at the Virginia Cupcake Festival's "Cakes For CHKD" event!

Cakes for CHKD registration begins this Sunday, November 1, and the cake submission deadline is November 29. Raffles, the silent auction, and online voting runs from December 1 through December 14 and the winners will be announced on December 15 -- which is National Cupcake Day!