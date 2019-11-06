Honoring Coach Gary Lavelle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 12th induction class for the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame was officially honored last week and among this year’s outstanding inductees was former Baseball major-leaguer and current Bryant & Stratton College head baseball coach, Gary Lavelle. Coach Lavelle and Jeff Thorud from BSC joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss the honor and preview what to expect this season from the Bobcats baseball program.

