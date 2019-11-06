Honoring Coach Gary Lavelle

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 12th induction class for the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame was officially honored last week and among this year’s outstanding inductees was former Baseball major-leaguer and current Bryant & Stratton College head baseball coach, Gary Lavelle. Coach Lavelle and Jeff Thorud from BSC joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss the honor and preview what to expect this season from the Bobcats baseball program.

Bryant & Stratton College
The winter 2020 semester begins on Wednesday, January 15 at Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses.
To register, call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu
For more information about the athletic program at Bryant & Stratton College visit bscbobcats.com and click on the recruitment link or call (866) 873-6936

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories