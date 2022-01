PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Everyone knows Betty White was a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate. She supported American Humane for 70 years championing the cause of millions of our furred, finned and feathered friends around the world.

Dr. Robin Ganzert is the President and CEO of American Humane and she joined us to discuss Betty White’s commitment to animals and how we can honor her legacy of love for animals on what would have been her 100th birthday.