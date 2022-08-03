PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In these difficult financial times, people are looking everywhere for savings. How closely have you looked at your power bill? Gwyn Philip Williams with Solar United Neighbors joined us with information about how their free solar co-ops make it easy to save money with a bulk discount by going solar in a group.

Solar United Neighbors

solarunitedneighbors.org/virginia

Or give them a call

(202) 888 – 3601

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Solar United Neighbors.