PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Here’s your chance to support military families and enjoy a wonderful holiday show featuring lots of local talent!

Home for the Holidays Concert to benefit the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia

Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Sandler Center for the Arts

Virginia Beach

