Home Buying and Selling Tips

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Are you thinking about selling your house or buying a new one? Linda Bass from Weichert, Realtors joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some great tips to make the process easier then you think.

Weichert, Realtors

For more home buying and selling expertise, get in touch with Linda Bass

Weichert, Realtors

(757) 935-5441

KBLREALESTATE.com

Facebook @kblrealestate

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Weichert, Realtors.

MORE FROM HRS!