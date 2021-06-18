Home Buying and Selling Strategies

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re thinking about buying or selling a home right now, you know the real estate market is hot!

But how long with it last? Will the market keep booming?

Realtor and Real Estate Agent D.E. Davy with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty joins HRS to break down the numbers!

Get in touch with D.E. Davy by calling (757) 256-0101 or visit DEDAVYHOMES.com
You can also connect on Facebook @DEDavyRealty.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by D.E. Davy Inc. With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter