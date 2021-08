PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the seasons change, we tend to get inspired to refresh our living spaces!

There’s plenty of inspiration at the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show.

Mid Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show

Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th starting at 10 am at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Tickets and information at MIDATLANTICHOMESHOW.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mid Atlantic Home and Outdoor Living Show.