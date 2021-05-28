Holistic Stress Relief and Relaxation

PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for relief from stress and tension headaches you might find the holistic help you need with a unique device called the Tension Massager. Their sets start at $45.

Joe Meisch founder and CEO of Temple Massager Inc. joined us on HRS to tell us more.

Temple Massager
You can shop and learn more by visiting TempleMassager.com or by calling (707) 321-4046.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Temple Massager Inc.

