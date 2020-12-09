Holiday Wreaths Come Full Circle!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Keesha Brooks is an artist and entrepreneur who delights in adding her creative touch to your holidays and events. Today she talked about the many handmade decorations and gifts made to order — and the effort she put toward realizing her dream of turning her love of crafting into her very own company!

Reason-a-BOWS

Custom seasonal arrangements

Call (757) 367-9775

Visit Reason-A-BOWS.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram

Now through December 24 — 10% of proceeds go to Feeding America

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Reason-A-Bows, LLC.

