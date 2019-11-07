Holiday Trends Preview

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Feeling good often starts with feeling clean, but supplies can be expensive for families, or hard for kids to get by themselves. Pink Collar Cares works with local school systems to distribute free kits, and teach children about taking care of themselves inside and out.

Pink Collar Cares Chili Cook-off Saturday at 1 p.m. Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News Tickets are $5 and available on EventBrite If you think you have the best chili and you want to enter… or if you'd like to get involved with Pink Collar Cares, connect on Facebook @PINKCOLLARCARES or call (404) 480-0554