PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The holidays are upon us and that means eating, drinking and being merry.

We’ll likely be getting less sleep, eating foods we wouldn’t normally eat. In addition, we may be missing our workout routines and may not even feel like socializing or being merry.

You may be feeling the stress of holiday shopping, too. Mom on the run Colleen Burns joined HRS with some tips on how to stay healthy while enjoying ourselves!