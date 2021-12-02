Holiday Shopping and Events

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s plenty of talk about online shopping, but what a lot of people are really craving is to get their hands and eyes on the goods before buying them.

So you may want to consider a trip to the mall for the shopping – and the spirit of the holidays! Patrick Henry Mall’s Senior Marketing Director, Mikia Ross, joined us on HRS with the details of popular gifts and events taking place this holiday!

Santa Photos — Now through December 24th

Pet Photos — Mondays Through December 20th

Santa & Friends, Tuesdays 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. through December 14

Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News on Jefferson Avenue.

Give them a call at 757-249-4305

Find them online at shoppatrickhenrymall.com

And on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Patrick Henry Mall.