Holiday Shopping and Celebrations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re looking for that awesome Black Friday deal or for something fun and festive to do with your friends,

you can find all that and more at MacArthur Center. Karen Husselbee joined us with the details.

MacArthur Center

Shop Small Business Saturday at MacArthur Center in Norfolk

While you’re there, check out IMPULSE, the lighted outdoor musical seesaws now through January 19.

Island of Warmth interactive outdoor art starting this Saturday through January 7.

For more information, visit SHOPMACARTHUR.com or connect on social media @ macarthur center

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by MacArthur Center.