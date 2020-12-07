Holiday Seafood Platter and More!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re planning on a holiday feast or a small seasonal gathering, start with the food! Wow your guests by going to Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market where they have platters, appetizers, and all your favorites ready for pickup!

Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market

Give them a call at (757) 722-8168

For local ordering and pickup, visit SeafoodPickup.net

Order by December 22nd for Christmas Eve pickup.

Connect on Facebook & Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market.

MORE FROM HRS!