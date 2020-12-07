Holiday Pet Adoption Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is a great time of year to open up your hearts and homes and adopt a pet. For the 12th straight year, Priority Automotive is teaming up with local animal shelters for their Home For The Holidays Pet Adoption Program. Kate Baldwin from the Virginia Beach SPCA joined us with all the tail-wagging details!

Priority Automotive’s Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Program is going on now.

Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA, Chesapeake Animal Services and Peninsula SPCA are the participating shelters. Visit shelter websites or find them on Facebook to get started on finding your perfect match

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Priority Automotive.

