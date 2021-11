PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- The countdown is on to Thanksgiving and if you and your family are looking for a little holiday cheer we know just the place! Suffolk Parks and Recreation’s Amber Miller joined us with details on a holiday light display in Suffolk.

On Friday, the Suffolk Festival of Lights at Sleepy Hole Park will sparkle bright for a drive-thru experience every day from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.! Just a reminder, they will be closed on Thanksgiving day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas day!