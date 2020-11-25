Holiday Decorating and Gift Ideas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For the past 75 years, the McDonald Garden Center has been offering up great decorating and gift ideas around the holidays. From tables to trees, ’tis the season to deck the halls and bring your holidays alive with festive winter decor inside and out. Garden Guru Mike Westphal joined us from McDonald Garden Center with some great holiday decorating and gift inspiration.

McDonald Garden Center
Everything you need for the holidays at two locations on Virginia Beach on Independence Blvd
and North Great Neck Road.
Green Friday weekend starts on Friday, Nov. 27, and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Visit McDonald Garden Center online for expert decorating ideas, gardening tips, and online seminars.
You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram @mcdonaldgardencenter.

