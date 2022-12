PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – While many people are sipping on eggnog around the holidays, the Career Engineer, Francina Harrison says you can get the upper hand on the job search just by putting yourself out there.

Connect with Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer here, and find her on Instagram and Facebook. Also sign up for TCE Friday Updates, loaded with tips and resources.

You can also head here to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs and more.