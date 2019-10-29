Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Hitting the Road with Disney on Ice!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy invite you to come along for “Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures.” Today, principle skater Maria Starr talked about playing Frozen’s “Queen Elsa” in the show, and what families can expect at the Hampton Coliseum starting Wednesday!

Disney on Ice – Road Trip Adventures arrives at the Hampton Coliseum
Wednesday through Sunday
No Shows on Thursday
Get your tickets at DisneyOnIce.com
You can also connect on social media @Disney on Ice and make sure you share your Road Trip Adventures with Hashtag Disney On Ice.

This segment of HRS sponsored by Disney on Ice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories