Hitting the Road with Disney on Ice!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy invite you to come along for “Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures.” Today, principle skater Maria Starr talked about playing Frozen’s “Queen Elsa” in the show, and what families can expect at the Hampton Coliseum starting Wednesday!

Disney on Ice – Road Trip Adventures arrives at the Hampton Coliseum

Wednesday through Sunday

No Shows on Thursday

Get your tickets at DisneyOnIce.com

You can also connect on social media @Disney on Ice and make sure you share your Road Trip Adventures with Hashtag Disney On Ice.

This segment of HRS sponsored by Disney on Ice.