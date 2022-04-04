PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking for something new for your kids to do this summer, teach them life lessons through sailing!

Maxwell Plarr from The Hampton Yacht Club joined us with the details, national championship hardware and proof that not all classrooms have four walls.

Hampton Yacht Club

Summer Programs for Learn to Sail start June 20

Come Play Outside!

They are offering a discount for those who register using code HRS 10

4707 Victoria Blvd in Hampton

hamptonyc.com

(757) 722-0711

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Yacht Club.

