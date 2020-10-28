History Comes Alive in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The month of October is flying by and soon we will be into November, but lots of great things will be happening next month in Hampton. Streetcar 390 and the Legend of the Lost Colony are just two of three great events coming to the Hampton History Museum.
Find out more at hamptonhistorymuseum.org.
