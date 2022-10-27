PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Even though the world is becoming increasingly digitized, there’s still a steady demand for hands-on, skilled trade talent. Meg Saville from A-1 American joined us on the show to talk about the career opportunities they offer in trades.

They are located at 1620 Centerville Turnpike suite 113 in Virginia Beach. You can get more information on their website A-1American.com or give them a call at (757) 425-2400.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by A-1 American Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling.