PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Irish dancing isn’t always clogs and curls, but it is always fun and full of fellowship for those who love to put a modern twist on ancient traditions! Today we were treated to a stunning soft shoe performance by the Moonlight Dance Company.

Tir Ruaidh Irish Dance Company of Moonlight Dance

1777 London Bridge Road #101

Virginia Beach

(757) 716-3428

Facebook @Tir Ruaidh Irish Dance

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Moonlight Dance Studio.