PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Along the beautiful Perquimans River sits a little old house that was built back in 1730.

The historic Newbold-White House is considered the oldest brick home in the state of North Carolina and a source of great pride for the people of Perquimans County. You can join in on some southern fun at the 29th annual Garden Party to help raise funds for this iconic house.

The 29th Annual Garden Party is Saturday June 4. It gets underway at 4 p.m., under the tent at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse.



Contact: 252-426-7567

perquimansrestoration.org