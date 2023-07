PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Heroes on the Water invites military members, veterans, and first responders to paddle, fish, and heal. They’ve got a big event coming up to support the mission. The Tidewater Chapter event will be held July 22nd at Wallace’s Bait and Tackle (356 Dandy Point Rd in Hampton). For more information on the event and the Heroes on the Water mission, visit their website.

