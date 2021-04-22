“Here We Are” and “The Year The Earth Changed”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Apple TV has two brand new offerings to celebrate our planet and they are just in time for Earth Day. Chris Reckling got a chance to speak with Mike Gunton, Executive Producer of, “The Year Earth Changed” and Artist-Author Oliver Jeffers who created, “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.”

