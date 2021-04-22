“Here We Are” and “The Year The Earth Changed”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - If you are having mobility issues, getting to physical therapy appointments might be a stressful proposition. That's why Dr. Marquis Jordan wants you to relax and let him bring his skills and expertise to you. Today Dr. Jordan talked about how he designed his business to be flexible so he can help his patients move toward the quality of life they deserve!

Dr. Marquis JordanFearless Physical TherapyMobile Concierge Physical Therapy ClinicCall (757) 504-4530Visit FearlessPhysicalTherapist.comConnect on Facebook & Instagram @fearlessPT 06