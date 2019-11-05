Here Comes the Holidays!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Santa Claus is coming to town and there’s going to be a big celebration this weekend at MacArthur Center to welcome him!

MacArthur Center Marketing Director Karen Husselbee joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details about Santa’s visit, MacArthur on Ice and Thanksgiving.

MacArthur Center

Santa’s Arrival Parade
Saturday at 2 p.m.

MacArthur On Ice
15th Anniversary
Opens November 16

