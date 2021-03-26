Helping Single Moms Find Their Wings

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If it’s true that it takes one to know one, then single mothers can be sure Marissa “Coach Risa” Cuffee knows what their life is like. As a parent herself and the primary caregiver to her daughter, Cuffee says she is bringing all of her experience, strength and skill to help other women feel empowered.

Marissa “Coach Risa” Cuffee
Butterfly Fli, LLC
Visit ButterflyFli.com and follow on social media.
Text “FLY” to (844) 471-1401 to join Coach Risa’s Butterfly Tribe text message list and receive inspirational text messages.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Butterfly Fli, LLC

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***