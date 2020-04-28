Helping Local Students During These Tough Times

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve been using some downtime to clean out closets, you might have some new or gently used items on your hands that could really make a difference for homeless kids in Virginia Beach. Operation Smile and AidNow have teamed up on their “Refresh With A Smile” donation drive. Brigette Clifford from Operation Smile’s Director of Student Strategic Initiatives joined us with the details.

Operation Smile & AidNow

REFRESH WITH A SMILE donation drive

Safety and social distant drop off for clothing donations

Today April 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon

Operation Smile Warehouse

3641 Faculty Blvd

Virginia Beach

For more information, email Jessie @aidnow.org