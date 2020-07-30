Helping Local Pet Owners

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Pets depend on humans for food, water, and shelter — and humans depend on pets for emotional support. The Chesapeake Humane Society doesn’t want anyone to have to choose between paying the bills and feeding their pets. So, they’ve launched the Pet Pantry.

The team is ready to help anyone who needs it. No proof of income necessary and you don’t have to be a Chesapeake resident since it’s open to everyone!

Just visit ChesapeakeHumane.org and click on “PET FOOD PANTRY” under the Programs tab or give them a call at (757) 546-5355.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***