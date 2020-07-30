Helping Local Pet Owners

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Pets depend on humans for food, water, and shelter — and humans depend on pets for emotional support. The Chesapeake Humane Society doesn’t want anyone to have to choose between paying the bills and feeding their pets. So, they’ve launched the Pet Pantry.

The team is ready to help anyone who needs it. No proof of income necessary and you don’t have to be a Chesapeake resident since it’s open to everyone!

Just visit ChesapeakeHumane.org and click on “PET FOOD PANTRY” under the Programs tab or give them a call at (757) 546-5355.

