Helping Kids Takes Power and Light!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “Batteries Plus Bulbs” will not only save the day when your refrigerator goes dark or your car key fob stops working, but they are also helping make wishes come true for local children. Today owner Andrew Dunn talked about why it’s important to him to contribute time and energy to such a worthy organization.

Batteries Plus Bulbs
Seven locations in Hampton Roads
Visit BatteriesPlus.com or call (800) 677-8278
“Make-A-Wish” Greater Virginia’s Bring Joy to a Child Donation Drive
Visit Va.Wish.org/WAVY to contribute today!
All donations stay right here in Hampton Roads to support wish initiatives for kids in the community.

