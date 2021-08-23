Help Us Clear The Shelters!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting nearly 2,000 new cases along with 28 new death related to COVID-19 Monday.

As of Monday morning, August 23, Virginia has had an overall number of,734,079 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 567,307 have been confirmed by testing. 173,853 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.