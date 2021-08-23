Help Us Clear The Shelters!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For 5 years now, WAVY-TV 10 has supported Clear The Shelters with the goal of placing animals in a loving home. Last year, Hampton Roads helped get 1,942 animals get adopted from area shelters. This year’s campaign kicks off today and it runs through September 19. Some participating shelters offer low-cost or other incentives to anyone adopting a pet.

