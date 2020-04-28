Help Fuel The Foodbanks!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From food purchases, to fuel for the trucks that bring resources to the area, food banks have bills to pay and could use your support! Today, Peninsula Foodbank CEO Karen Joyner talks about what a big difference even the smallest donation can make for a hungry community.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Emergency Food Distribution

Tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Todd Stadium in Newport News

Visit HRFoodbank.org or call (757) 596-7188

You can also connect on Facebook at Va Pen Foodbank

