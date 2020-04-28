Help Fuel The Foodbanks!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From food purchases, to fuel for the trucks that bring resources to the area, food banks have bills to pay and could use your support! Today, Peninsula Foodbank CEO Karen Joyner talks about what a big difference even the smallest donation can make for a hungry community.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
Emergency Food Distribution
Tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Todd Stadium in Newport News

Visit HRFoodbank.org or call (757) 596-7188
You can also connect on Facebook at Va Pen Foodbank

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories