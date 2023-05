PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thursday, May 25 is National Wine Day. Jennifer Corcoran is the CEO and Founder of Wine Rx – the makers of Drop It. She joined us to share how her product can help prevent your wine headaches if you’re planning to enjoy a glass or two today!

Visit their website and use the code HRS20 for 20% off today!

Wine Rx – The Makers of Drop It

DropItWine.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Wine Rx – The Makers of Drop It.