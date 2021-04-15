Help For Students Who May Be Behind

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The pandemic brought a myriad of challenges to young students this past academic year, and many kids and their caregivers are concerned about going into the next year with a skills deficit.

Today, Kim Teixeira from Sylvan Learning Center shared how a low cost assessment can identify areas where kids may need more help, and then how she and her staff can develop a plan for both higher achievement and confidence.

Sylvan Learning Center in Chesapeake

$29 Assessment Special

701 N. Battlefield Blvd.

Call (757) 548-1247 or visit Locations.SylvanLearning.com/us/chesapeake-va

