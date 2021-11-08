PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Live theater is back in the 757 and if you’re ready to stroll into the 1890s for some matchmaking, and adventure in a classic musical — you’re in luck! Vice President of Production, Director Robert Shirley from the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach joined us with the details.

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Presenting… HELLO DOLLY!

Opens this Friday, November 12.

Shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8p, and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 through December 12th.

Get your tickets at LTVB.com or call the box office at (757) 428-9233

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.