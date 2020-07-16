Healthy Meal Plans

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you need a little help planning your meals? Have you ever considered looking into a meal plan? You can find what you need and get all your healthy answers at Clean Eatz Virginia Beach. Clean Eatz owner Dylan Richmond joined us with some tasty healthy options that you can grab and go.

Clean Eatz

1065 Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach

Give them a call at (757) 431-7077

Check out what they have cooking on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Clean Eatz Virginia Beach.

MORE FROM HRS!