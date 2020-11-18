Healthcare Career Training

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Healthcare is consistently one of the most in-demand industries and while the COVID-19 crisis did have a hand in many healthcare layoffs, the sector is coming back. If you’re interested in a career in healthcare, now is the time to start training. Dr. Nannette Graham, Bryant & Stratton College’s Allied Health market program director, joined us with some great advice on getting the right training for a rewarding career.

Bryant & Stratton College
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
Winter 2021 semester begins on Wednesday, January 13
For registration, enrollment, and more information call (866) 873-6936
Visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu

