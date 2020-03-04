PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When considering a career in health care, it is very important to find the right medical training program to attend. Here now to tell us more about Bryant & Stratton College’s Healthcare Career programs and training is Allied Health Market Program Director, Dr. Nanette Graham.
Healthcare Careers Dine & Discuss
Tuesday, March 10
6 p.m.
Hampton & Virginia Beach campuses
RSVP (866) 873-6936
Bryant Stratton.edu
Bryant & Stratton College
The spring semester at Bryant & Stratton College starts Wednesday, May 6th at Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses.
For more information and to R-S-V-P, call (866) 873-69-36 or visit BRYANT STRATTON.edu
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.
MORE FROM HRS:
- Healthcare Career Training
- Lifestyle: Eco-Friendly Products
- Dave Matthews’ New Book, “If We Were Giants”
- Audience: Arts For Learning
- Update Your Flooring