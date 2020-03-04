Healthcare Career Training

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When considering a career in health care, it is very important to find the right medical training program to attend. Here now to tell us more about Bryant & Stratton College’s Healthcare Career programs and training is Allied Health Market Program Director, Dr. Nanette Graham.

Healthcare Careers Dine & Discuss

Tuesday, March 10

6 p.m.

Hampton & Virginia Beach campuses

RSVP (866) 873-6936

Bryant Stratton.edu

Bryant & Stratton College

The spring semester at Bryant & Stratton College starts Wednesday, May 6th at Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses.

For more information and to R-S-V-P, call (866) 873-69-36 or visit BRYANT STRATTON.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

MORE FROM HRS: